Land O’ Lakes hires Havas Media and Battery

Land O’ Lakes has named Battery and Havas Media as creative and media agencies of record, respectively, for its Dairy Foods retail brands, following a competitive pitch. Battery’s LA office will lead the charge on creative strategy and execution, while Havas Media North America will be responsible for all media buying and planning for the brand’s butter, cheese, and licensee products. In recent years, Land O' Lakes did not have an agency of record working on creative strategy and execution, according to a statement by the brand, which declined to discuss prior media relationships.

Colle & McVoy, which completed a project this summer for the brand’s foodservice business and continues to partner with other divisions, including the Vermont Creamery team, was not part of this latest pitch, Christine Freuchte, CEO of the agency confirmed.

With its new agency, the legacy brand will look to target “the next generation of butter and cheese consumers,” the company said, in addition to its current consumers.

“This is a pivotal time for the Dairy Foods retail business,” a spokeswoman for Land O’ Lakes told Ad Age. “Consumers are demanding that brands show up in new and different ways—from frictionless digital integrations to standing for something more than just your bottom line.” The new approach is said to involve more digital work, including a revamped social presence beginning this fall.

Currently, Land O'Lakes is owned by over 1,600 dairy farmers and more than 1,700 agricultural producers and retail owners across America.

Moving forward, the agencies will focus on Land O’ Lakes’ co-op business model, “positioning the Land O’Lakes brand in a way that celebrates the innovation and community that underpins this structure” to “drive meaningful connections and help grow their business,” Anson Sowby, CEO and co-founder of Battery said in a statement.