Why the Client-Agency Bond Just Isn't What It Used to Be

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- One of Shelly Lazarus' most\nvivid experiences in more than three decades in the ad business was\nthe afternoon a young creative director strolled into her office,\nirate over a confusingly written instructional pamphlet client IBM\nhad enclosed with a desktop computer. "People were so caught up in thinking about what\nIBM stood for, but here was a flimsy piece of paper and [the\ncreative director] was so involved," Ms. Lazarus, chairman of WPP's\nOgilvy, said. "He cared. You can't buy that." Like many of her contemporaries, Ms. Lazarus, who\nin the 1990s sold IBM on the notion that it didn't require\ncountless relationships with shops around the globe when it had an\nagency as dedicated to that company as hers, recalls clearly a time\nwhen the relationship between client and agency was sacred. But\nthat time, for a long list of reasons, feels to be fading away. Consider the past 12 months. Harley Davidson parted ways with\nCarmichael Lynch\nafter 31 years, with the iconic motorcycle maker pointing the\nfinger at the agency for initiating the split and the agency citing\ndifferences of opinion creatively. Dr Pepper Snapple Group ended\nits 40-year relationship with Y&R, after shifting bits and pieces of\nthe business to Deutsch and\nMcGarryBowen. MetLife after 83 years cut ties with Y&R, moving\nits account to CP&B. And after nearly 100 years of working with\nMcCann, Exxon Mobil is now in the midst of a review. On the agency side, there's a serious talent crunch. Even in Don\nDraper's day, the best talent at any shop was just a salary raise\naway from a job at the agency down the street. The revolving door\nstill exists, but far more worrisome is the idea that fewer talents\nare coming through the door in the first place, while some of those\nwho already have worked their way up to the top of the creative\nladder are now departing for other industries. It's not all agencies' fault, of course. Procurement is now a\nfixture in conversations between agencies and marketers, and talent\nis an issue on the marketer side, too. The latest figure for the\naverage tenure of a CMO, though growing, is still shy of three\nyears, according to Spencer Stuart, and many continue to make\nhiring a new agency the first order of business after landing in a\nnew gig. And where agencies are spending time and money getting up\nto speed on digital, some clients are still not catching up fast\nenough and are struggling with reorganizing their legacy internal\nstructures. "Once upon a time, the advertising agency was the center of the\nuniverse for the marketer," said Bill Duggan, exec VP at the\nAssociation of National Advertisers. "It was the key partner ...\nthey used to be the keepers of institutional knowledge on an\naccount. There are always peaks and valleys in relationships.\nBefore, clients were more willing to ride out the valleys because\nthey knew that the peak was around the corner. Unfortunately,\nbrands don't value agencies as much as they once did." And relationships are more complicated when you're not\nmonogamous. The fragmentation of media resulted in fragmentation\nfor the agency world, so there's no shop that's as singularly\nimportant as it once was. Many younger, digital shops are used to\nworking on a project basis and are less quick to boast about\n"agency-of-record" status. "Our industry is in the midst of breaking down old connections\nand establishing new ones. A pessimist would say that, as an\nindustry, we lack commitment," said Elizabeth Zea, partner at Juel\nConsulting. "Agencies aren't investing in their people, and as a\nresult, employees are on the move. An optimist would argue that we\nare in the midst of an evolution and to evolve as a species, we\nneed to introduce new ideas, new genes, new ways of working and\nthat the fraying of relationships is a natural course of our\nevolution. We need to break down old relationships in order to\nbuild new ones." So what does all that mean for the industry? "It means that the agencies need to be able to attract and keep\ntop talent on their side, and deliver fresh ideas, thought\nleadership and bottom-line results," said Mr. Martin. "In order to\nmaintain a long-term relationship you need a cultural orientation\ntoward valuing a long-term relationship ... the clients have a\nresponsibility for creating an atmosphere that allow agencies to do\ntheir best." It also means results are expected a lot faster. And it means that you have to evolve to keep pace with new\ntechnologies and set higher standards for talent without losing\nfocus on putting in the necessary time to maintain a healthy\nrelationship. "There's a concern that top management in the agencies have lost\nthe concept of being involved with the top management of clients,"\nsaid Phil Geier, former chairman-CEO of Interpublic Group of Cos.\nand now a consultant. "There's got to be more of a concern at top\nmanagement of agencies, and they need to figure out how to be\ninvolved with not just advertising, but their businesses. Part of\nit is that they don't have the time they used to have ... and part\nof it is just a lack of desire." Ms. Lazarus said she agreed. "If you think about campaigns and work that everyone admires,\nfor the most part they come out of long-term relationships, where\nthe agency understands the brand at depth. They don't need\nbriefings; they have it in their souls. "It's like a good marriage," she said. "I've been married for\nover 40 years. It's trust, very open dialogue and a presumption\nthat this relationship will continue to get stronger."