Lululemon taps Droga5 as creative AOR

Lululemon is stretching its marketing wings to include Accenture Interactive’s Droga5 as creative agency of record. The decision follows a pitch on how best to market the brand across new categories and geographies. While many apparel brands have faltered during the pandemic, Lululemon has gotten a boost from soaring demand for athleisure and wear-at-home styles, both from consumers looking for more comfortable clothing or for those exercising more frequently. Droga5 is tasked with rolling out a new platform for the Canadian brand, which recently acquired home connected-fitness startup Mirror.
Nikki Neuburger, who joined Lululemon earlier this year from Uber Eats, noted the importance of purpose-led beliefs as a key element of Droga5’s appointment. “From the very beginning, the team at Droga5 displayed a deep strategic understanding of guests, our brand and business, and presented a diversity of creative work across the entire brand experience,” she said in a statement.
Though Lululemon is not a large spender—the yogawear brand spent less than $100,000 on media for the year ended June 20, according to Comvergence—it’s a growing brand that has been gaining traction with consumers. Last year, Lululemon opened a lavish experiential flagship in Chicago that included a café and fitness studios, and CEO Calvin McDonald recently said the brand is not shying away from such stores, despite the ongoing pandemic and social distancing restrictions.
In September, Lululemon reported a 2% rise in revenue to $903 million for the second quarter. On a call with analysts, McDonald said the brand will “ramp up marketing and advertising spend in the second half of the year to fuel Mirror’s momentum during the holiday season and into 2021.” A spokesman for Droga5 did not immediately say how the Mirror product will fit in with the coming advertising.
The first work is expected to roll out next year. Lululemon has previously worked with agencies including Virtue Worldwide, Vice’s creative agency.
The recent pandemic-filled months have been busy for Droga5. The agency which Accenture bought last year, was named global agency of record for Kerrygold, the Irish butter and cheese brand, last month. That win follows an April win of Allstate’s lead creative duties. Creative for that account, which excludes longtime Allstate spokesman Mayhem, rolled out in September.