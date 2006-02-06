MACY'S NAMES JWT FOR CREATIVE AD ACCOUNT

New York (AdAge.com) -- Federated Department Stores? Macy?s has handed creative duties for its national brand launch to WPP Group?s JWT, Chicago, according a statement from the agency. Following Federated?s acquisition of May Department Stores last year, Macy?s is adding about 330 regional stores, including May and Marshall Fields locations. The Macy?s chain will operate more than 800 stores. Contenders JWT beat MDC Partners? Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners, Interpublic Group of Cos.? Campbell-Ewald and independents DeVito/Verdi, BrainForest and Looney Advertising, according to executives familiar with the situation. It was unclear when the new work will break. Billings are estimated at about $20 million, according to executives familiar with the situation. Macy?s is conducting a review for its media buying and planning account, with a decision expected this month.