Majority names Brandon Butler chief content officer

Majority, the Atlanta-based, diversity-led agency, has expanded its leadership bench with the appointment of Brandon Butler as chief content officer.

The agency was founded in 2021 by longtime NBA star and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal and creative vet and CEO Omid Farhang. Butler joins Majority’s leadership and partner lineup that also includes Chief Strategy Officer Asmirh Davis and Chief Marketing Officer Jorge Hernandez.



Butler moves from fellow Atlanta agency Dagger, where he had served as executive director of Butter.ATL, a culture channel and media company the agency founded to celebrate its home city.

With Butler’s move to Majority, he has secured majority ownership of Butter.ATL going forward. Dagger started the company in 2019 and it eventually became a second revenue source, bringing in brand partners such as Coca-Cola Freestyle. Its Instagram channel currently boasts more than 116,000 followers.