Majority names Brandon Butler chief content officer

Shaquille O'Neal's Atlanta-based diversity-led agency expands leadership bench with former Dagger exec who led culture channel Butter.ATL
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 31, 2022.
Brandon Butler

Credit: Majority

Majority, the Atlanta-based, diversity-led agency, has expanded its leadership bench with the appointment of  Brandon Butler as chief content officer. 

The agency was founded in 2021 by longtime NBA star and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal and creative vet and CEO Omid Farhang. Butler joins Majority’s leadership and partner lineup that also includes Chief Strategy Officer Asmirh Davis and Chief Marketing Officer Jorge Hernandez.

Butler moves from fellow Atlanta agency Dagger, where he had served as executive director of Butter.ATL, a culture channel and media company the agency founded to celebrate its home city.

With Butler’s move to Majority, he has secured majority ownership of Butter.ATL going forward. Dagger started the company in 2019 and it eventually became a second revenue source, bringing in brand partners such as Coca-Cola Freestyle. Its Instagram channel currently boasts more than 116,000 followers. 

Butler’s new role will see him at the intersection of creative, strategy and production. “Atlanta is the epicenter of culture and Majority is building something truly special,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited to join a team that delivers amazing work while leading with an innovative approach to diversity.” 

Before Dagger, Butler worked at Accenture, Edelman, Public Broadcasting Atlanta and NBA Digital. He studied information tech and earned his B.S. from Georgia Southern University before going on to earn his MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Brandon’s multitude of talents make him the quintessential problem-solver and teammate,” said Farhang. “He helps us harness the profound power of Atlanta culture to put brands into pop culture.” 

Majority, which bills itself as an “agency for the culture,” opened last March. Since then, it has brought in clients including the NBA, OshKosh, Match Group’s BLK, Coca-Cola, Kids Foot Locker, The CDC Foundation, Amazon, Realtor.com and Shake Shack.

