Streetwear designer Benny Gold joins GS&P, Lauren Cole leads inclusion at One Club, Geoffrey Roche returns

Benny Gold Credit: GS&P

Streetwear designer Benny Gold joins the design department at Goodby Silverstein & Partners. Gold founded the streetwear brand named for himself and will continue to sell products online. He designed Nike's 2006 Huf Quakes, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Great San Francisco Earthquake and designed the logo for streetwear blog Highsnobiety. He has also worked with brands including Adidas, Teva, the NFL, JanSport and Miller High Life.

Lauren Cole Credit: The One Club

The One Club for Creativity promoted Lauren Cole to senior diversity program manager. She will lead the organization's ID department and global initiatives, including its annual Here Are All The Black People job fair and networking event. She joined The One Club two years ago as program manager. Previously she held human resources and recruiting positions at iCrossing, Hill & Knowlton and MSL Group.

Jack Harding, Geoffrey Roche Credit: Disruptincy

Eight years after leaving Lowe Roche, the agency he founded in 1991, Geoffrey Roche is back in the advertising world. He and business partner Jack Harding are launching a new Toronto-based shop, Disruptincy. Key to its business model is transparent pricing: Offerings are available at $1,500, $5,000 and $10,000 price points.

Venorsky, Sollisch, Burris Credit: Marcus Thomas

Cleveland-based independent agency Marcus Thomas appointed its first chief creative officer, Jamie Venorsky, who rises from executive creative director. Creative Directors Jim Sollisch and Stephanie Burris have been promoted to co-executive creative directors. Venorsky joined the agency in 1999 as an art director before becoming ECD, working on accounts including KraftMaid, Troy-Bilt, Ohio Lottery and Behr. Sollisch created campaigns for Black Flag and Akron Children's Hospital, and Burris has worked with clients like GE Lighting and ACH as well. Prior to joining the agency in 2014, she was a copywriter and creative director at Melamed Riley Advertising.

Joe Burke Credit: MARC

Joe Burke has been promoted to executive vice president and chief creative officer at MARC USA. Previously he was executive creative director in Chicago and will now oversee all three of the agency's offices. He has held positions at DDB, FCB and JWT and worked with clients like Gatorade, Rite Aid, True Value, Payless ShoeSource, Ruby Tuesday, Quaker Oats, Life Cereal, Capitol One, Frito-Lay, Coors and American Family Insurance.

Barney Goldberg and Bob Rayburn Credit: Innocean

Innocean promoted Barney Goldberg and Bob Rayburn to executive creative directors of Hyundai and Genesis, respectively. They led creative for Hyundai's Super Bowl work in 2016 and 2017. Goldberg also produced Super Bowl spots for Dr. Pepper and Volkswagen at Deutsch L.A. and held positions at TBWA\Chiat LA and Saatchi LA.. Rayburn was previously creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day, working on clients including The Grammys, Miller Lite and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Dylan Davenport Credit: Jungle Creations

Dylan Davenport joins Jungle Creations as managing director. Most recently, he was managing partner at Adam&EveDDB, where he ran the Marmite, Colman's, McCain, VW and FIFA18 accounts. Previously, he held positions at Beattie McGuinness Bungay and direct agency Rapier and worked with brands including Carling, Virgin and Sky One.