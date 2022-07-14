The Martin Agency's Kristen Cavallo—10 things you might not know about her

Kristen Cavallo is well known as the CEO of The Martin Agency, but there are a lot of things about her you may not be as familiar with.

Cavallo, Ad Age 2019 executive of the year, will keynote the Ad Age Small Agency Conference in Chicago on July 27. In advance of this year's sold-out event, we asked Cavallo for some little-known facts about her life and career.

Here are 10 that might surprise you.

1. Cavallo was the first baby born in Arkansas in 1969.

2. She's from a military family and moved over 20 times as a child.

3. Growing up, she wanted to be an astronaut.

4. She has traveled with her kids to all seven continents and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with her son.

5. The opening line of her LinkedIn bio reads: “I never thought I’d be a CEO. I 100% wanted to be that cool, swashbuckling momma taking my kids on international escapades around the globe.” (See above.)