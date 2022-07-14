Agency News

The Martin Agency's Kristen Cavallo—10 things you might not know about her

Small Agency Conference keynote speaker has moved a lot, drives a used car—and just might be a Trekkie
By Tony Hao. Published on July 14, 2022.
Havas appoints new CEO of Havas Creative

Kristen Cavallo

Credit: The Martin Agency

Kristen Cavallo is well known as the CEO of The Martin Agency, but there are a lot of things about her you may not be as familiar with.

Cavallo, Ad Age 2019 executive of the year, will keynote the Ad Age Small Agency Conference in Chicago on July 27. In advance of this year's sold-out event, we asked Cavallo for some little-known facts about her life and career.

Here are 10 that might surprise you.

1. Cavallo was the first baby born in Arkansas in 1969.

2. She's from a military family and moved over 20 times as a child.

3. Growing up, she wanted to be an astronaut.

4. She has traveled with her kids to all seven continents and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with her son.

5. The opening line of her LinkedIn bio reads: “I never thought I’d be a CEO. I 100% wanted to be that cool, swashbuckling momma taking my kids on international escapades around the globe.” (See above.)

6. She drives a used car—a Jeep Wrangler.

7. She's never attended Advertising Week but has gone to a Star Trek convention.

8. Her favorite word is "yet."

9. If she wasn't in advertising, she'd consider running for governor of Virginia.

10. Her advice to others: “Don’t be conflict averse; That’s where you can make the biggest difference."

Tony Hao

Tony Hao is an Ad Age intern. He's an undergraduate student at Yale majoring in English. He has worked for RADII, Yale Daily News, and Yale's Journal of Literary Translation.

