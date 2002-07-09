MARTIN/WILLIAMS WINS STAPLES ACCOUNT

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Staples Inc., Framingham, Mass., named Omnicom Group's Martin/Williams, Minneapolis, as agency for its advertising account, according to the company. Other contenders in the pitch were Interpublic Group of Cos.' Carmichael Lynch, Minneapolis, and the Martin Agency, Richmond, Va.; and independent Wieden & Kennedy, New York. Select Resources International, West Hollywood, Calif., was the consultant. Staples was famous on the advertising scene for its innovative work from independent Cliff Freeman & Partners, New York, which held the account for eight years. Cliff Freeman did not participate in the review. The office supplies retailer last year spent $71.2 million on advertising, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Staples, in a three-way battle with Office Depot and Office Max, recently announced a shift in strategy toward business users under new Chief Executive Ronald Sargent. All print advertising, direct and interactive marketing will continue to be handled by Staples internal agency. In January, Staples named Grey Global Group's MediaCom, New York, for its $50 million media buying and planning account.