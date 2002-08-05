MAZDA TAPS HARTE-HANKS FOR LOYALTY PROGRAM

CHICAGO (ADAge.com) -- Mazda North American Operations selected Harte-Hanks, Langhorne, Pa., to develop a loyalty program for vehicle owners. Harte-Hanks, in conjunction with Huntington Beach, Calif.-based MindArrow Systems, will use Mazda's database to reach customers across multiple channels in an effort to build long-term loyalty. MindArrow, which also Related Stories: MAZDA NAMES AGENCIES FOR MINORITY ACCOUNTS Bravo to Handle Hispanic Work; Wimbley Grabs African-American Business In addition to boosting Mazda's relationship-marketing efforts with current customers, Harte-Hanks will help the automaker identify prospective customers through direct mail, telemarketing and e-mail services.