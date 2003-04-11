MCCANN-ERICKSON WINS CAPITAL ONE AD ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Capital One has hired Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann-Erickson Worldwide, New York and London, to handle its advertising account, according to the financial company. Media will remain with Publicis Groupe's MediaVest USA. The banking company -- one of the Related Stories: CAPITAL ONE NARROWS $145 MILLION REVIEW TO FOUR Incumbent Kaplan Thaler Group Advances FIVE AGENCIES NAMED IN CAPITAL ONE REVIEW Pitches for $145 Million Account Expected Next Month KAPLAN THALER LANDS SHORT-TERM CAPITAL ONE ACCOUNT Publicis Shop to Join Full-Fledged Review in Early 2003 The other contenders were Omnicom Group shops Element 79 Partners, Chicago, with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, London, and independent Faulds Advertising, London, which pitched alone. Bob Wolf/TPG, Los Angeles, handled the search. Capital One is an ad-spending leader in the financial services category, ranking just after the big three credit cards, American Express Co., Visa USA and MasterCard International. But the bank company has kept its marketing spending level, while most financial companies have reduced their spending during the market downturn. Capital One spent $195.4 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2002, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR.