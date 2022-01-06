McCann London appoints BBH managing director Polly McMorrow as CEO

McCann London has hired BBH London’s managing director Polly McMorrow to be its new CEO, succeeding Sheryl Marjoram, who is leaving to head up DDB Sydney in her native Australia.

Reporting to Mark Lund, president, McCann Worldgroup Europe & U.K., McMorrow will join the agency's London leadership team, working alongside co-presidents and UK chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Polly is joining us," said Lund. "Not only will she build on the strong legacy of female leadership, she is a great ambassador for creative and strategic brilliance and business excellence. Her track record speaks for itself and we look forward to a fantastic new chapter for McCann London with Polly at the helm."

“It is critical that we keep attracting the best talent to McCann and we are delighted that Polly is joining us to lead one of our most important offices,” added McCann Chairman and CEO Chris Macdonald.

Marjoram's departure to become CEO of DDB Sydney was announced in September. One of Ad Age's Leading Women in 2021, she had taken up the McCann CEO role in 2019, following Alex Lubar's promotion to president of McCann Asia Pacific and his subsequent role as president of McCann North America.

