Agency News

McCann London appoints BBH managing director Polly McMorrow as CEO

McMorrow replaces Sheryl Marjoram, who is departing for DDB Sydney
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on January 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Tinder hires VaynerMedia as global media AOR
20220116_PollyMcMorrow_3x2.jpg

Polly McMorrow, McCann London

Credit: McCann

McCann London has hired BBH London’s managing director Polly McMorrow to be its new CEO, succeeding Sheryl Marjoram, who is leaving to head up DDB Sydney in her native Australia.

Reporting to Mark Lund, president, McCann Worldgroup Europe & U.K., McMorrow will join the agency's London leadership team, working alongside co-presidents and UK chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Polly is joining us," said Lund. "Not only will she build on the strong legacy of female leadership, she is a great ambassador for creative and strategic brilliance and business excellence. Her track record speaks for itself and we look forward to a fantastic new chapter for McCann London with Polly at the helm."

“It is critical that we keep attracting the best talent to McCann and we are delighted that Polly is joining us to lead one of our most important offices,” added McCann Chairman and CEO Chris Macdonald.

Marjoram's departure to become CEO of DDB Sydney was announced in September. One of Ad Age's Leading Women in 2021, she had taken up the McCann CEO role in 2019, following Alex Lubar's promotion to president of McCann Asia Pacific and his subsequent role as president of McCann North America. 

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

More McCann moves
How McCann Worldgroup's Alex Lopez is evolving the role of chief creative officer
Judann Pollack
McCann New York names new chief creative officers, expands leadership team
Ann-Christine Diaz
McCann Worldgroup promotes Alex Lubar to president of North America
Brian Bonilla

McMorrow joins as the London agency is riding high creatively, particularly with its work for Microsoft, such as its project imagining Xbox’s video games as tourist destinations, and bringing isolated seniors closer to grandchildren via gaming with Beyond Generations, one of Ad Age's Top 30 ads of the year. It has also won new business including expanded duties for delivery app Just Eat. 

McMorrow worked for BBH for over 14 years, joining as an account executive and rising to managing director in June 2020. During her time there she helped produce work including the award-wining “Clowns” commercial for Audi.

“I’m immensely proud to be joining McCann, an organisation I have watched and admired for some time," she stated. "They have a modern, creative and pluralist approach and I’m excited to be joining such a brilliant team who share my passion for creativity, along with a genuine love of clients and their business. After 14 wonderful years, BBH will always hold a place in my heart, and I now look forward to this new challenge.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The London appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires at McCann. The agency hired Alex Lopez, Nike's global VP for brand marketing and global men's creative director, to become its new president and global chief creative officer in late September. McCann’s New York office also elevated former Global Executive Creative Directors and Executive VPs Pierre Lipton and Shayne Millington to the roles of co-chief creative officers, while former Executive Creative Directors and Executive VPs Caprice Yu and Cristina Rodriguez Reina stepped up to global executive creative directors. 

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Tinder hires VaynerMedia as global media AOR

Tinder hires VaynerMedia as global media AOR

Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot

Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot
Behind Betty White's famed Super Bowl spot for Snickers

Behind Betty White's famed Super Bowl spot for Snickers
Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is next week

Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is next week
Barry Loughrane, Omnicom co-founder, dies at 89

Barry Loughrane, Omnicom co-founder, dies at 89
Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom

Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom
Joan nearly doubles size with 30 new hires

Joan nearly doubles size with 30 new hires
Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition

Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition