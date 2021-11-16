Agency News

McCann New York names new chief creative officers, expands leadership team

The promotions come on the heels of major leadership changes at McCann
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on November 16, 2021.
Agency networks, brand creative chiefs and more to be honored at the Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards
Clockwise from top left: McCann New York Co-Chief Creative Officers Shayne Millington and Pierre Lipton; Global Executive Creative Director/Head of Art Cristina Rodriguez Reina and Global Executive Creative Director Caprice Yu

McCann New York today announced the promotion of four top creative executives to key leadership roles. Global Executive Creative Directors, Executive VPs Pierre Lipton and Shayne Millington have stepped up to the posts of co-chief creative officers, while former Executive Creative Directors, Executive VPs Caprice Yu and Cristina Rodriguez Reina will now serve as global executive creative directors. Rodriguez Reina will also serve as head of art for McCann North America. 

The promotions come on the heels of major leadership changes at McCann, including the arrival of former Nike executive Alex Lopez as McCann Worldgroup's new president and global creative chief, and Alex Lubar, former president of McCann Asia Pacific, becoming president of McCann North America. The moves also fill the gap left after the agency’s former New York chief creative officers, Sean Bryan and Thomas Murphy, moved up to North American chief creative officer posts in October of 2020.

The moves effectively are meant to expand the agency’s creative leadership ranks. 

“What we’re setting up is a big, fairly horizontally structured creative leadership team, as opposed to one or two visionaries at the top,” Bryan said. “We see this as an opportunity to let more people own the work.” 

Together, Millington and Lipton will oversee the New York creative department. The pair have helped steer some of the agency’s biggest accounts and high-profile campaigns in recent years. Millington has been a leader on the Microsoft account and oversaw work such as the Super Bowl spot starring NFL coach Katie Sowers, as well as the celebrated “Changing the Game” campaign, which centered on the brand’s adaptive Xbox controller that makes gaming accessible to players with disabilities. The effort nabbed numerous industry accolades, including Cannes Lions Grand Prix and Titanium. Millington joined McCann in 2016 after serving at agencies including Strawberry Frog, Wieden+Kennedy, JWT and Saatchi. 

Lipton has led the agency on Mastercard, including the Grand Prix-winning “True Name” push, which enabled transgender customers to put their chosen pronouns on their credit cards, as well as the Grand Prix for Good-winning “Generation Lockdown” for March for Our Lives. He started at McCann in 2017, after serving as chief creative officer at 360i and before that, M&C Saatchi, where he was also a founding partner. 

Lipton, a copywriter by trade, “has this ability to “hone in on a good idea and, and just keep thinking about it and working it,” Bryan said. Millington, an art director, “brings a level of heart to the work. She’s somebody who gets choked up presenting something to a client because she really cares so much about the topic.”

Rodriguez Reina, along with her new role as global executive creative director, becomes the agency’s first North American head of art. She previously served at agencies including DDB and BBDO, and led award-winning campaigns such as Skittles’ “Broadway the Rainbow” and “Holograms for Freedom,” as well as work for an array of other brands including Heineken, Kroger, Volkswagen and MillerCoors, among others. Caprice Yu had previously been executive creative director at Sid Lee in New York, and worked at top BBH, CPB and 180 Amsterdam. Her oeuvre spans clients including MGM resorts, Google, The Guardian, Adidas, Microsoft and Verizon, with  highlights such as award-winning ads for Google, “It Gets Better” and “Dear Sophie.”

The promotions will allow Bryan and Murphy the ability to fully dive into the new roles they stepped into last year. “It was almost exactly a year ago that we became North American CCO,” Murphy said. “Partly because of COVID, and frankly, partly due to the fact that we’ve still been CCOs of New York at the same time, we haven’t been able to lean in as much and make a difference on the North American Stage, so part of this is really about giving us more ability to do that.”

The new leadership falls into place as Lopez begins his role as Worldgroup creative chief, after serving for decades client-side at Nike. Previously, Lopez told Ad Age, “My job is not isolated to a single thing, a single narrow vertical. My job is to solve complex brand and business problems in the most creative manner possible. … I've been really thinking holistically around how we show up is important and really understanding that there is a whole opportunity, a wide breadth of ways that we can be solving branding business problems creatively.”

The agency has already proven it can solve clients’ business problems in innovative ways outside of the traditional mold, evident in campaigns such as Mastercard’s “True Name” card as well as Microsoft’s “Changing the Game,” which helped to promote the brand’s overall promise via an unexpected product that wasn’t part of its mainstream lineup, but the new leadership aims to ensure such momentum continues. 

“A big part of Alex’s philosophy is that creativity needs to permeate every facet of the organization and isn’t just the purview of copywriters or art directors. It’s in solving big business problems; it’s in everything we do,” said Murphy. All the new leaders who have been elevated “are those sorts of big-picture thinkers, big problem solvers who see creativity transcending scripts and spots. The foundation is there, but certainly, Alex has crystallized this idea that creativity is bigger than the creative department." 

