McCann New York names new chief creative officers, expands leadership team

McCann New York today announced the promotion of four top creative executives to key leadership roles. Global Executive Creative Directors, Executive VPs Pierre Lipton and Shayne Millington have stepped up to the posts of co-chief creative officers, while former Executive Creative Directors, Executive VPs Caprice Yu and Cristina Rodriguez Reina will now serve as global executive creative directors. Rodriguez Reina will also serve as head of art for McCann North America.

The promotions come on the heels of major leadership changes at McCann, including the arrival of former Nike executive Alex Lopez as McCann Worldgroup's new president and global creative chief, and Alex Lubar, former president of McCann Asia Pacific, becoming president of McCann North America. The moves also fill the gap left after the agency’s former New York chief creative officers, Sean Bryan and Thomas Murphy, moved up to North American chief creative officer posts in October of 2020.

The moves effectively are meant to expand the agency’s creative leadership ranks.

“What we’re setting up is a big, fairly horizontally structured creative leadership team, as opposed to one or two visionaries at the top,” Bryan said. “We see this as an opportunity to let more people own the work.”

Together, Millington and Lipton will oversee the New York creative department. The pair have helped steer some of the agency’s biggest accounts and high-profile campaigns in recent years. Millington has been a leader on the Microsoft account and oversaw work such as the Super Bowl spot starring NFL coach Katie Sowers, as well as the celebrated “Changing the Game” campaign, which centered on the brand’s adaptive Xbox controller that makes gaming accessible to players with disabilities. The effort nabbed numerous industry accolades, including Cannes Lions Grand Prix and Titanium. Millington joined McCann in 2016 after serving at agencies including Strawberry Frog, Wieden+Kennedy, JWT and Saatchi.