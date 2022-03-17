McCann promotes Fernando Fascioli to UK and Europe president

Lund has been president for the U.K. and Europe since 2020 and with McCann since 2014, having headed agencies including Now and Delaney Lund Knox Warren earlier in his career.

He described his retirement as "like the end of a great chapter,” adding: “Working with such a group of brilliant and collaborative people at McCann Worldgroup over the last seven years has been a wonderful privilege and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished together. For me the time is now right to focus on a portfolio of non-executive roles, as well as much more study and travel."

The new European chief is the latest in a number of leadership changes at McCann, including the arrival of former Nike executive Alex Lopez as McCann Worldgroup's new president and global creative chief last year, and Alex Lubar, former president of McCann Asia Pacific, becoming president of McCann North America.

On a more local level, McCann London recently appointed BBH managing director Polly McMorrow as its new CEO. As well as working on global clients such as L'Oreal and Microsoft, McCann's U.K. office has also created award-winning work for Aldi in recent years and recently won new business including expanded duties for delivery app Just Eat.

McCann Worldgroup was named a standout agency in Ad Age's 2022 A-List.