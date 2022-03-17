McCann promotes Fernando Fascioli to UK and Europe president

IPG's McCann Worldgroup is promoting Fernando Fascioli to president of U.K. and Europe, replacing Mark Lund who is retiring.
Fascioli has been president of McCann Worldgroup for Latam and the Caribbean since 2014, having originally started his career in one of the network’s smallest offices, in Uruguay. On his way up, he worked at both McCann Peru and McCann Chile in CEO roles and as Chief Growth Officer for the region. Among his achievements has been setting up Graphene, a bespoke unit to globally service LATAM Airlines, in 2015.
He will relocate to London ahead of May, when Lund will step down. At the same time, Fascioli has been promoted to Chairman Latin America, although McCann has yet to announce whether he will be replaced in his role as president.