Agency News

McCann promotes Fernando Fascioli to UK and Europe president

Current Latam president replaces Mark Lund, who is retiring
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on March 17, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
AB InBev hires Publicis Groupe for media in U.S. and other major markets
Credit: Fernando Fascioli

IPG's McCann Worldgroup is promoting Fernando Fascioli to president of U.K. and Europe, replacing Mark Lund who is retiring.

Fascioli has been president of McCann Worldgroup for Latam and the Caribbean since 2014, having originally started his career in one of the network’s smallest offices, in Uruguay. On his way up, he worked at both McCann Peru and McCann Chile in CEO roles and as Chief Growth Officer for the region. Among his achievements has been setting up Graphene, a bespoke unit to globally service LATAM Airlines, in 2015. 

He will relocate to London ahead of May, when Lund will step down. At the same time, Fascioli has been promoted to Chairman Latin America, although McCann has yet to announce whether he will be replaced in his role as president.

More on McCann
McCann Worldgroup names Belinda Leworthy president of Commonwealth/McCann North America
Keira Wingate
McCann Worldgroup resonates through sustainability and diversity initiatives
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How McCann Worldgroup's Alex Lopez is evolving the role of chief creative officer
Judann Pollack

“Fernando brings many years of successful leadership across our global network to this expanded role, and we are thrilled to promote from within our own ranks for such an important regional leadership position," Bill Kolb, McCann Worldgroup chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Fernando helped drive dramatic growth for our operations in Latin America and fostered a powerful spirit of collaboration between our many offices. And he made good on our commitment to provide our clients with the most creatively-effective work in their competitive marketplaces."

“The amazing people who I learn from and partner with—in agencies and clients—are my superglue with McCann Worldgroup along the journey and will be for what’s next,” added Fascioli. “I envision a fluid network with the capabilities to solve increasingly complex marketing challenges together with our clients, having talent density and specialty agencies collaborating seamlessly to create meaningful connections between brands and the people to grow sustainable businesses.”

Ad Age A-List 2022

Lund has been president for the U.K. and Europe since 2020 and with McCann since 2014, having headed agencies including Now and Delaney Lund Knox Warren earlier in his career.

He described his retirement as "like the end of a great chapter,” adding: “Working with such a group of brilliant and collaborative people at McCann Worldgroup over the last seven years has been a wonderful privilege and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished together. For me the time is now right to focus on a portfolio of non-executive roles, as well as much more study and travel."

The new European chief is the latest in a number of leadership changes at McCann, including the arrival of former Nike executive Alex Lopez as McCann Worldgroup's new president and global creative chief last year, and Alex Lubar, former president of McCann Asia Pacific, becoming president of McCann North America.

On a more local level, McCann London recently appointed BBH managing director Polly McMorrow as its new CEO. As well as working on global clients such as L'Oreal and Microsoft, McCann's U.K. office has also created award-winning work for Aldi in recent years and recently won new business including expanded duties for delivery app Just Eat.

McCann Worldgroup was named a standout agency in Ad Age's 2022 A-List.

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AB InBev hires Publicis Groupe for media in U.S. and other major markets

AB InBev hires Publicis Groupe for media in U.S. and other major markets
Omnicom to pull operations from Russia

Omnicom to pull operations from Russia
Dentsu becomes latest holding company to pull out of Russia

Dentsu becomes latest holding company to pull out of Russia
How agencies are hiring and retaining talent amid the ‘Great Resignation’

How agencies are hiring and retaining talent amid the ‘Great Resignation’
Publicis suspends operations in Russia

Publicis suspends operations in Russia
IPG suspends operations in Russia

IPG suspends operations in Russia
Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week
GSD&M names a trio of executives to newly created posts

GSD&M names a trio of executives to newly created posts