EX-MCDONALD'S EXECUTIVE TAKES QUIZNO'S POST

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Sandwich chain Quizno's Corp. tapped the former chief concept officer for McDonald's Corp. to lead product and concept development, a spokeswoman said. Tom Ryan will start in mid-September in a yet-to-be named role that could also influence marketing. Agency review As for its marketing, the sandwich chain is in the midst of a search for a new ad agency to handle its estimated $27 million advertising account. Presentations will take place during the coming weeks for a mid- to late-September decision. Creative shops advancing to the finals also have the option to present media, promotions and public relations, currently divided among four incumbents. The incumbents Creative incumbent Cliff Freeman & Partners, New York, will compete with Interpublic Group of Cos.' Martin Agency, Richmond, Va., and independents Wong Doody, Los Angeles; Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, Ore.; and Romann Group, New York. The media incumbent, Interpublic's Initiative Media, Los Angeles, goes up against independents Camelot Communications, Dallas, and Media Head, New York. The promotion incumbent, Interpublic's Zipatoni, St. Louis, and the public relations incumbent, WPP Group's Ogilvy PR, Denver, will defend their respective accounts.