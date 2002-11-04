MCDONALD'S TO UNIFY $25 MILLION CO-OP ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- McDonald's Corp. is expected to name a single winning agency for a $25 million consolidated account involving five co-ops that make up its Boston region. A shootout between the incumbents on the business, Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett USA, Chicago, and Havas' Arnold Worldwide, Boston, initially ended in a stalemate last week, keeping the ad assignments divided between the two agencies. People close to the situation later said, however, that McDonald's is now expected to name a single winner.