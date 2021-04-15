MDC hires account lead for integrated solutions group
MDC Partners has brought on Rebecca Routs as senior director for key client relationships for MDC Global, the first hire of its kind for the holding company’s integrated solutions group. Routs, who joins from S4 Capital agency Firewood, will be responsible for leveraging and connecting the company’s specialist agencies, global media, and content offerings to drive results for clients.
“We’re investing in our priority global accounts with talent who can partner with clients to focus on meaningful business and brand outcomes,” MDC Global President Julia Hammond said. “Rebecca’s proven success as a client leader coupled with her background in data and analytics sets her up perfectly to make an immediate impact on our client’s business.”
Routs, who led many Google business initiatives as senior account director at Firewood, will focus on MDC Global’s Silicon Valley clients due to her network and experience. She is joining the team nine months after MDC hired Hammond to establish and lead the division which Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of MDC Partners, says will help establish MDC as the “anti-holding company” competing with the companies that own the majority market share of the industry.
"Two years ago when I joined, MDC didn’t have an integrated solution group,” Penn says. “It didn’t have a concept of looking at clients across all the partners. We put together a group that’s focused on looking for clients that need more diversified global integrated services but also being able to pick out clients that oftentimes, almost by chance, end up working with several of our partners but don’t have a central place to go.”
Since its formation, MDC Global has been evolving in three key areas, according to Penn: Figuring out how Stagwell and MDC, which announced a planned merger, can combine their efforts to participate in larger global pitches, growing the integrated solution group’s global affiliate program, which Penn says will have 50 agency affiliates by the end of the year, and enhancing their key client relationships.
Routs’ appointment follows a series of strategic moves for MDC companies this year: Earlier this week , Marianne Malina, formerly the president of GSD&M, was tapped to be CPB’s new global CEO. Last week, John Boiler, co-founder and creative co-chair of 72andSunny stepped into the role of chair at MDC’s agency collective, Constellation. In February, MDC hired Deidre McGlashan as the holding company’s chief media officer.
Routs started her agency career at AKQA working on the Verizon account before joining KBS, the MDC agency now known as Forsman & Bodenfors. While at KBS, Routs served as account supervisor on the BMW business before joining Firewood in 2017, which ultimately partnered with S4 in 2020.
“MDC is reimagining the outdated client solutions model in an industry that is demanding change,” Routs said. “Continuous transformation is crucial to staying relevant in this ever-changing digital environment, and this team knows it.”