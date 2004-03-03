THE MEDIA COMPANY WINS P&G CANADA $60 MIL ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Procter & Gamble Canada, part of U.S.-based Procter & Gamble Co., today said it is shifting media buying for English-language broadcast and radio to The Media Company, part of Grey Global Group's MediaCom. P&G, which spends $60 million annually on broadcast media, selected Media Company following a review. Publicis Group's MediaVest previously handed the account, and participated in the review along with Media Company and a third, undisclosed agency. Presentations took place last month. Duties for English language print buying, which was not a part of the review, remain with MediaVest. Buying for French language media is handled by BCP, in Montreal, and is unchanged. Planning responsibilities have not been affected by the review. MediaVest continues to handle the majority of planning responsibilities for Procter & Gamble Canada brands (including Pampers, Always, Crest, Swiffer and Folgers). Other agencies with planning responsibilities include BCP (Clairol shampoo and others); Publicis' Saatchi & Saatchi (Olay, Tide brands); Media Company (Pantene, Pringles and Cover Girl); and Publicis' Starcom (Clairol hair color, Tampax and others). ~ ~ ~ Jack Neff contributed to this report.