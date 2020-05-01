MediaLink undergoes layoffs and furloughs
MediaLink Founder-CEO Michael Kassan confirmed to Ad Age that the strategic advisory firm furloughed some staff in its events and executive search groups, as well as laid off a "small number" of employees.
Kassan declined to say how many people were affected, or whether the permanent staff cuts were also concentrated in the events and executive search divisions of the business.
Kassan added that senior executives, including himself, will take some significant salary cuts in order to maintain responsible staff reductions.
The layoffs come after Ascential, parent company of Cannes Lions and MediaLink, made the decision last month to cancel the 2020 Festival of Creativity. Cannes Lions Chairman Philip Thomas told Ad Age in an earlier interview that organizers took "a big hit" from the festival's cancellation. Naturally, MediaLink usually has a big presence at Cannes.
According to Ad Age Datacenter estimates, in 2019 Ascential generated about $174 million in revenue, or about one third of the company’s overall revenue from its marketing segment, which includes the Cannes Lions awards, data venture WARC and MediaLink.
The pandemic has obviously had a detrimental impact on the events business. Independent shop Giant Spoon was one of the first agencies to announce layoffs, blaming the adverse affect of the coronavirus pandemic on its experiential business.
On a first-quarter earnings call this week, Omnicom Group CEO-Chairman John Wren said, "Highly impacted disciplines for us in the first quarter were events and field marketing. The postponement of the Olympics, as well as every other major sporting event, has compounded the challenges."
Omnicom, WPP, Interpublic Group of Cos., MDC Partners and Dentsu Aegis Network are among the holding companies that have undergone staff cuts and furloughs. And R/GA and Johannes Leonardo are the most recent agencies to have undergone layoffs.