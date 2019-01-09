Meineke owner picks Moxie as new lead agency

Credit: Meineke

Driven Brands — parent to auto-service brands including Meineke Car Care Centers and Take 5 Oil Change — has tapped Atlanta-based Publicis shop Moxie as its new lead agency after a review.

Moxie, the marketing solutions agency Publicis Media's Zenith acquired in 2006, will work on brand strategy, creative and media buying and planning for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven, whose brands also include Carstar and Spire Supply. Driven Brands is a portfolio company of private-equity firm Roark Capital Group and says it has more than 2,500 centers in North America.

Charlotte-based agency Mythic was the previous agency of record for Driven. The shop continues to work on some projects.

Moxie says the new relationship is one of its biggest account wins since the agency was founded in 2000.

Driven Brands Inc spent an estimated $24.7 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2017, according to Kantar Media.