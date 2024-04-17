Michael Kassan hints at future following MediaLink exit

Michael Kassan kept audience members on the edge of their seats as he spoke at his first industry event today following his March exit from MediaLink amid a legal fight with parent company UTA. Although he remained tight-lipped about his future plans at the Possible conference in Miami Beach, he did hint that he’s not going away anytime soon, despite the ongoing legal battle about whether the former MediaLink CEO can open a competing company. “This is an industry I love,” Kassan said on stage, being decidedly unspecific. “I will continue to add value to this industry.” He said he’ll do that through the “three C’s–consulting, convening and co-investing. Those three words mean a lot to me. What means the most to me is this audience and this industry.” Also read: New ad agencies are opening rapidly—inside the trend \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here\r\n Many in the industry were expecting Kassan to reveal more details about his next venture. Following his exit, Kassan told The Wrap that he is determined to start a new company to rival MediaLink, which he founded in 2003. Also read: MediaLink reveals new leadership structure Kassan also commented on his messy breakup with MediaLink, whose managing director Mark Wagman came up on stage immediately afterward with Walmart U.S. Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire, neither saying anything about Kassan in transition. Kassan described his breakup with MediaLink as “a lot of noise” and “divorce, Hollywood style.” But he added, “I’ve got a thick skin.” He also quoted an old expression: “May you live in interesting times,” adding, “I would wish that these times were a little less fucking interesting.” In the latest in the back-and-forth between the marketing bigwig and UTA, Kassan argued that his former parent company is trying to tarnish his reputation and that he is entitled to form a new company because he resigned on March 6, before UTA said it fired him on March 7. Kassan claimed he declined a $10 million severance package to secure this right. UTA’s original claims against Kassan were centered around alleged financial improprieties, but it has since moved those claims from court into arbitration and instead is focusing on enforcing a non-compete. MediaLink is among the most influential organizations in the ad industry, with Kassan often at the center of high-stakes agency searches. For example, the firm is currently assisting General Motors as it evaluates its media model and CRM agency roster. UTA acquired MediaLink in 2021 for $125 million. The consultancy yesterday announced a new leadership structure.