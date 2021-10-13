Michael Komasinski to succeed Craig Dempster as Merkle Global CEO

Craig Dempster is stepping down as Global CEO of Dentsu’s data-driven customer experience management unit Merkle and will be succeeded by Michael Komasinski.
Currently president of Merkle/CXM America and leader of the Dentsu customer experience management service line in the Americas, Komasinki will assume the global CEO role beginning January 1 when Dempster retires. Komasinski will also maintain his current role until his replacement is named sometime next year.
Dempster had taken on the global position in April of last year, replacing David Williams, who currently serves as director, Dentsu International. Komasinski said this latest move is a part of a succession plan that has “been aligned and part of the business plan for a long time” between the three executives.
Moving forward, one of the challenges for the company, which now has over 14,000 employees globally, is attracting and retaining employees.
“I actually think that we've done better on attrition than most of our competitors, but we're all affected by a tight labor market,” Komasinski said, “The demand for top technology-oriented talent is like nothing I've ever seen. We need to hire thousands of people per year at our scale all over the world. We have as much client demand as we can handle. So it's really about, how do we bring in more people faster.”