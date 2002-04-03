MICHELIN AWARDS FIRST EUROPEAN ACCOUNT

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Michelin awarded its first European marketing-services account to Sales Machine, Paris. Billings were not disclosed. The shop, a unit of Euro RSCG Worldwide's Euro RSCG Marketing Services network, part of Havas Advertising, beat out three other Paris-based agencies. The other participants Related Stories: RETURN OF THE MICHELIN MAN Campbell-Ewald Revives 100-Year-Old Ad Icon MAJOR TIRE MAKERS LAUNCH AD BLITZ Effort Follows Wave of Agency Changes Omnicom Group's TBWA Worldwide, Paris, handles general advertising for Michelin. Sales Machine will design an integrated promotional, trade and event marketing and public relations campaign to be executed throughout Europe by other offices in Euro's marketing services group. Michelin did not return calls for comment at press time.