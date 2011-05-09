What's Behind Microsoft Shift? Marketing 'Chaos'

There's an oft-reliable rule of thumb in adland that dictates\nwatching for a change in ad-agency relationships three to six\nmonths after a company has installed a new chief marketing\nofficer. But when Microsoft yanked the Bing and Office accounts from\nJWT barely three weeks into new Chief\nMarketing Officer Chris Capossela's tenure -- and while longtime\nCMO Mich Mathews is transitioning her way out -- the speed of the\nshift prompted questions about what was behind the move, coming at\ncritical time for the tech giant's consumer-marketing\ninitiatives. Microsoft last week was mum on the reason for the agency\nchanges, which JWT CEO Bob Jeffrey decried as unfair and\nanger-inducing. And more are said to be on the way, particularly\nrelating to Windows Mobile, which is handled by CPB. "Microsoft\nworks with a number of agencies on a variety of projects," said a\nspokeswoman in a statement. "Beyond that , we have nothing further\nto share. We're not commenting on mobile at this time." The roster shakeup is worrying to Microsoft's other agencies,\nwho now fear their relationships are also on the line. But the\nbigger concern is that the shifts are coupled with a lack of\nconsumer-marketing experience atop the corporate-marketing division\nat a time of challenges, from Microsoft's failure to answer the\niPad to its inability to create buzz for a mobile operating system\nthat trails Apple, Google and RIM. Like Ms. Mathews, Mr. Capossela is a Microsoft lifer. The\nonetime speech assistant to Bill Gates was previously responsible\nfor marketing business-to-business products such as Microsoft\nOffice and Visio. While he's said to be shifting into the CMO role,\nMs. Mathews is technically still at the company and won't be\nleaving until summer. A top exec at one of Microsoft's agencies described the\nmarketing suite as in a state of "chaos" right now. Said a person within the company: "These are big jobs at really\nimportant times for Microsoft and you have a business-marketing guy\nrunning consumer marketing at a time when Google and Apple are\nkicking our asses." (Several people whom Ad Age spoke to noted there's a similar\ntransition atop the ad-sales division, as Frank Holland, a longtime\nsupply-chain executive, was last month named corporate\nVP-advertising and online business. Mr. Holland is a virtual\nunknown in the advertising and marketing world.) While JWT was fired from the Bing account, the numbers suggest\nits advertising for the search engine, which it handled since May\n2009, has been successful. Since then, Microsoft's share of search\nhas shot up from 8% of the overall market to 14%, according to\nComScore, and it appears to be taking share from Yahoo and AOL. The Bing move came just weeks before former JWT chief creative\nTy Montague's noncompete contract is set to run out and many\nsuspected that the business, or at least a portion of it, would\nhead to Co Collective, the shop that Mr. Montague and former North\nAmerican Rosemarie Ryan founded last year. The pair were critical\nin JWT's winning the business before they left to launch their own\nventure a year ago. But despite earlier ties to Microsoft and a\nrecent hiring spree, Ms. Ryan insisted to Ad Age that rumors Bing\nwork would land at Co's door were simply not true. For its part,\nMicrosoft said it has appointed Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch to take on the Office work,\nwhile CPB will create the next wave of Bing work. The losses of Bing -- valued at $116 billion alone--and Office\nreduce JWT's status on Microsoft's roster from one of the largest\nto one of the smallest, with just a couple of bits of business in\nChina and Brazil, and will likely lead to layoffs. The agency\ndeclined to comment on how many staff could be affected. When Ad Age asked who JWT believes was behind its dismissal,\nJeremy Postaer, the JWT executive creative director on the Bing\nwork, said: "That's like asking who's the guy that shot Osama. ...\nWho really knows?"