MILLER PLANS MAJOR PUSH FOR PILSNER URQUELL

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- SABMiller's Miller Brewing Co. quietly tapped Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, New York, to handle Pilsner Urquell, which it plans to make into a worldwide priority brand. A TV campaign from Ogilvy for Pilsner Urquell Related Stories: MILLER BREWING CUTS J. WALTER THOMPSON Move Completes Plan Detailed in March AdAge.com Story More work for Ogilvy Ogilvy currently is handling Miller Genuine Draft, which was yanked last week, as expected, from sibling J. Walter Thompson Co. Ogilvy, Y&R Advertising, Chicago, and independent Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, Ore., are pitching a major Miller branding campaign. Two unnamed boutique agencies also are in the hunt. One of those is said to be Louisville, Ky.-independent Doe-Anderson, with the other based in the U.K. The agencies could not be reached for comment. Foster's review Separately, Miller awarded the Foster's Lager $10 million account to independent Wieden & Kennedy.