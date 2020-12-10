Agency News

Mindshare promotes Adam Gerhart to global CEO

He will continue as the U.S. CEO until a successor is named, taking on worldwide oversight from the ousted Nick Emery
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on December 10, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
CPB sets stage for next chapter with a new CCO, new headquarters in Denver

Adam Gerhart becomes global CEO of Mindshare.

Credit: Adam Gerhart

Media agency Mindshare, part of WPP's media investment company GroupM, promoted Adam Gerhart to global CEO, effective January 2021. He has been serving as U.S. CEO since 2016, a role he will maintain until a successor is named, for which Mindshare says a search is underway.

Gerhart will take control of Mindshare's 10,000-person global network, spanning 116 offices in 86 countries, which manages $24 billion in media investment billings globally, according to COMvergence estimates. He replaces Nick Emery, who was fired in October, with WPP saying only that Emery had “left the business with immediate effect following a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct.” GroupM CEO Christian Juhl took over the role on an interim basis.

“Adam has an unrelenting commitment to clients and to team Mindshare,” Juhl said in a statement. “He brings a strategic business sense combined with a commitment to clients and culture. Adam has always played a pivotal role in Mindshare and our clients' success around the world, which makes him the perfect fit to now lead the agency into a new era globally.”

Related articles
WPP ousts Mindshare CEO Nick Emery, citing breach of conduct
Judann Pollack
Kirk McDonald joins GroupM as North America CEO
Jeanine Poggi
Mindshare deploys private marketplace to drive media dollars to LGBTQ publishers
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Gerhart is a 17-year veteran of Mindshare, having first joined as a media planner in 2003. He is credited by the agency for building and growing its global client portfolio over the years and, early on, helping found its U.S. communications planning group.

Recently, Mindshare said he was instrumental in developing its neuroscience capability, called the NeuroLab, to uncover what drives the relationships between brands and consumers, as well as its inclusion private marketplace series that has driven media dollars to underrepresented publishers, including Black- and LGBTQ-owned or focused companies—efforts that helped land Mindshare at No. 5 on Ad Age's 2020 A-List.

One of this agency's greatest strengths has long been its connected global network," Gerhart says. "The opportunity to lead this incredible group of people leaves me without words to describe my pride and excitement. Media strategy is often defined narrowly yet its dynamism and creativity can impact the trajectory of a company's business success."

Gerhart will now also serve on GroupM's global leadership team.

His appointment is just the latest shift within the GroupM network. In August, Kirk McDonald joined from AT&T’s ad tech unit Xandr as CEO of GroupM North America. McDonald replaced Tim Castree, who left the company in November 2019, just one year after becoming CEO of the North American operations. Castree's exit came amid a larger reshuffling within GroupM that saw Juhl succeed Kelly Clark as global CEO.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

CPB sets stage for next chapter with a new CCO, new headquarters in Denver

CPB sets stage for next chapter with a new CCO, new headquarters in Denver
CarLotz poaches The Martin Agency exec to be chief marketing officer

CarLotz poaches The Martin Agency exec to be chief marketing officer
Havas New York hires Dan Lucey as chief creative officer

Havas New York hires Dan Lucey as chief creative officer
Ronald Ng becomes global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup’s MRM

Ronald Ng becomes global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup’s MRM
Devika Bulchandani looks to Ogilvy's future as she prepares to exit McCann after 2 decades

Devika Bulchandani looks to Ogilvy's future as she prepares to exit McCann after 2 decades
The Ad Age 2021 A-List and Creativity Awards are open for entries

The Ad Age 2021 A-List and Creativity Awards are open for entries
Dentsu to cut 6,000 jobs as part of restructuring

Dentsu to cut 6,000 jobs as part of restructuring
72andSunny names Matt Murphy and Carlo Cavallone chief creative officers, debuts global creative council of leaders

72andSunny names Matt Murphy and Carlo Cavallone chief creative officers, debuts global creative council of leaders