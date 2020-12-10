Mindshare promotes Adam Gerhart to global CEO
Media agency Mindshare, part of WPP's media investment company GroupM, promoted Adam Gerhart to global CEO, effective January 2021. He has been serving as U.S. CEO since 2016, a role he will maintain until a successor is named, for which Mindshare says a search is underway.
Gerhart will take control of Mindshare's 10,000-person global network, spanning 116 offices in 86 countries, which manages $24 billion in media investment billings globally, according to COMvergence estimates. He replaces Nick Emery, who was fired in October, with WPP saying only that Emery had “left the business with immediate effect following a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct.” GroupM CEO Christian Juhl took over the role on an interim basis.
“Adam has an unrelenting commitment to clients and to team Mindshare,” Juhl said in a statement. “He brings a strategic business sense combined with a commitment to clients and culture. Adam has always played a pivotal role in Mindshare and our clients' success around the world, which makes him the perfect fit to now lead the agency into a new era globally.”
Gerhart is a 17-year veteran of Mindshare, having first joined as a media planner in 2003. He is credited by the agency for building and growing its global client portfolio over the years and, early on, helping found its U.S. communications planning group.
Recently, Mindshare said he was instrumental in developing its neuroscience capability, called the NeuroLab, to uncover what drives the relationships between brands and consumers, as well as its inclusion private marketplace series that has driven media dollars to underrepresented publishers, including Black- and LGBTQ-owned or focused companies—efforts that helped land Mindshare at No. 5 on Ad Age's 2020 A-List.
“One of this agency's greatest strengths has long been its connected global network," Gerhart says. "The opportunity to lead this incredible group of people leaves me without words to describe my pride and excitement. Media strategy is often defined narrowly yet its dynamism and creativity can impact the trajectory of a company's business success."
Gerhart will now also serve on GroupM's global leadership team.
His appointment is just the latest shift within the GroupM network. In August, Kirk McDonald joined from AT&T’s ad tech unit Xandr as CEO of GroupM North America. McDonald replaced Tim Castree, who left the company in November 2019, just one year after becoming CEO of the North American operations. Castree's exit came amid a larger reshuffling within GroupM that saw Juhl succeed Kelly Clark as global CEO.