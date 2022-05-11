Agency News

Mother hires ex-72andSunny exec as its first U.S. president

Teri Miller takes on the role after three years as president of 72andSunny L.A.
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 11, 2022.
Credit: Mother

Mother has hired Teri Miller as president and partner of its U.S advertising business, the first such role for the agency. Miller joins from 72andSunny L.A. where she served as president for the last three years.

Miller, who begins her role in July, will be based out of Los Angeles and will oversee both the L.A. and New York offices for Mother, reporting to CEO and partner Peter Ravailhe. During her time at the Stagwell Group agency, 72andSunny picked up 22 new clients, including global creative agency of record duties for United Airlines, which was won last May.

"Teri helped guide 72andSunny L.A. through one the toughest times in recent history,” said Evin Shutt, CEO of 72andSunny. “Her leadership brought us through that time stronger than before and teed up the momentum we're seeing now. We're excited for Teri's growth and the impact she'll continue to have on our industry at Mother."

72andSunny is “in conversations” regarding the next leader of its L.A. office, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

This appointment will give Ravailhe more time to focus on expanding all aspects of Mother’s U.S business, which includes Media by Mother and the agency’s intellectual property business. While Miller’s main focus is on the advertising side, as a partner she will also have a say in other aspects of the business.

“During the last few years we've seen incredible growth,” Ravailhe said. “For me, the biggest ambition is to continue to build the most entrepreneurial creative company in the world. That requires a shift at times in talent and shape. We're always on the lookout for the best talent, hands down. Our privilege as an independent is that we get to have our ears and eyes out for the best talent at any one time. As we saw the growth of our business and how we wanted to evolve in our next chapter of growth, we knew now's the time to invest in the future of this company in the U.S.”

Currently, Mother’s L.A. office, which will be opening a new location this summer, has around 80 employees, and Mother New York has around 200 employees, according to Ravailhe. This week, Peloton launched new work from Mother LA that features a new tagline and brand refresh for the brand as it looks to bounce back after months of struggle. Other Mother LA clients include Sonic, Postmates, Quip and Propel. The agency’s New York office is responsible for clients like Dave & Busters, Target, Panera, RoC, NYPL, and TripAdvisor. 

“I'm so proud of the work that we did there [72andSunny L.A.]  and the wins and the growth is very special to me, but I am going to Mother because I do feel like they're building something different and they can,” Miller said. “As I always say, we're in the business of intangibles and so you kind of need to believe in things you can't always see. Ultimately I followed my heart and I'm drawn to the energy of the people and the opportunity there. They're entrepreneurs on their terms and they invest in their people and there's nothing holding them back from doing that. So that was very appealing to me.”

