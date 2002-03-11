NESTLE HEARS PITCHES FOR PET FOOD ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Nestle heard pitches last week from media shops for its $150 million media buying account for its new unit, Nestle Purina PetCare. The new unit Related Stories: NESTLE OPENS REVIEW FOR PURINA BRANDS Media Buying Account Said to Be Worth $150 Million FTC APPROVES NESTLE BUY OF RALSTON PURINA Nestle Must Sell off Two Cat Food Brands to Hartz According to executives involved in the review, it is a shootout between incumbent shops Interpublic Group of Cos.' Universal McCann, which handles Nestle's media buying and planning, and Omnicom Group's PHD. Ralston Purina has been a long-time client of Advansers, a Chicago and St. Louis-based media shop that was merged with Creative Media, New York, and renamed PHD last week.