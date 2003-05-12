NEXTEL NAMES MINDSHARE MEDIA-BUYING AGENCY

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- One week after handing Omnicom Group's TBWA/Chiat/Day, New York, its $160 million creative account, Nextel Communications has named WPP Group's MindShare as its new media-buying agency. The Reston, Va.-based telecommunications Related Stories: TBWA WINS $160 MILLION NEXTEL ACCOUNT Media Review Still Pending In a statement today, Nextel said that the transition process to the new media-buying agency would begin in June. MindShare's New York office will lead the account, with support from nine other U.S. offices. Nextel Communications spent $164.5 million on measured media in 2002, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR.