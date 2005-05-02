NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL OPENS $15 MILLION REVIEW

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Northwestern Mutual last week launched a review for its $15 million account, the company said. The assignment has been with WPP Group?s JWT, Chicago, for nearly 60 years. A business decision ?It?s a business decision to look at how we can maximize our brand awareness efforts,? said Karen Rondinelli, Northwestern Mutual's director for brand management. JWT has been invited to participate. Losing the account would be a blow for the office, which has struggled with management turnover and client losses in recent years. JWT, whose main client is Kraft, lost the Western Union account last year to Publicis Groupe?s Leo Burnett USA, Chicago. Consultant retained Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual has retained consultant Jones Lundin Beals, Chicago, to handle the review. Ms. Rondinelli declined to identify other agencies participating in the review.