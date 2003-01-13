OGILVY DROPPED FROM GOOD HUMOR-BREYERS ROSTER

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Unilever's Good Humor-Breyers unit dropped WPP Group's Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, Chicago, from its agency roster in what an Ogilvy spokeswoman called a global consolidation. Ogilvy, an agency on other Unilever business, had handled Breyers, Klondike and Popsicle, with spending of as much as $15 million. The brands were reassigned to Interpublic Group of Cos.' Campbell Mithun, Minneapolis, the Ogilvy spokeswoman confirmed. Good Humor brand is handled by Interpublic's McCann-Erickson Worldwide, New York. Campbell Mithun declined to comment. Unilever executives were not available for comment.