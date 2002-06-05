OGILVY NON-ROSTER INVITE FOR MCDONALD'S REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- McDonald's Corp., Oak Brook, Ill., asked non-roster shop WPP Group's Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, Chicago, to join two roster agencies in pitching its Diner Inside stores, agency executives said. McDonald's executives could not be reached for comment by press time. The fast-food chain's Diner Inside concept features customary diner fare along with the usual McDonald's menu. The company opened a Diner Inside store in Kokomo, Ind., last year and has plans for a dozen more throughout the state. None of the three agencies, which include Omnicom Group's DDB Worldwide and Bcom3 Group's Leo Burnett Co., have pitched for the business yet. Billings for the new account are unknown.