OGILVY WINS CLARITIN ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Schering-Plough Corp. tapped WPP Group's Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, New York, to handle advertising for the over-the-counter version of allergy drug Claritin, people familiar with the matter said. Spending was not disclosed. The OTC version of the drug is expected to hit shelves later this year. Schering-Plough prescription drug Clarinex, successor to Claritin, is handled by WPP's CommonHealth Quantum Group, Parsippany, N.J. A Schering-Plough spokesman and an Ogilvy executive declined to comment. The marketer is based in Kenilworth, N.J.