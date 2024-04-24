How Ogilvy’s new consulting leader wants to help clients grow business beyond advertising

Ogilvy is appointing its first global chief transformation officer as it looks to make the case to clients that it can be a business partner beyond creating ads. Antonis Kocheilas is taking on the role after previously serving as the CEO of Ogilvy Advertising for more than three years. Plans haven’t been made on appointing a new advertising CEO role yet. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here\r\n Kocheilas, who’s had two stints with Ogilvy totaling over 14 years, will be tasked with leading Ogilvy Consulting and defining what an “enterprise” solution looks like for the network, Kocheilas said. This will include working with the global team across all of Ogilvy’s departments to provide business solutions for clients that aren’t always tied to traditional advertising. The consulting unit was previously led by Carla Hendra, who retired last December. Also read: GM creates chief transformation officer role “As we look at that constant state of transformation in the world of marketing, and we look at who we are as Ogilvy, we always say, ‘We don’t want to be just an advertising or PR partner, we really want to be business and marketing partners for our clients,'” Ogilvy’s Global CEO Devika Bulchandani said. “It was really important that we had a role that focuses on the forces that are transforming marketing, so we could be ahead of the curve.” To maintain “sustainable growth,” Bulchandani said it was important to have a position that was able to expand Ogilvy’s role with clients. The new role is also a response to a larger shift within the industry, according to Kocheilas. “In the past, clients were coming to ask us the big questions. Right now the clients are not asking us the big questions—they are asking us to execute against present needs,” Kocheilas said. Ogilvy isn’t the only key marketing player to hire a chief transformation officer. Earlier this month, General Motors also hired its first chief transformation officer. Other companies that have used the term as part of job titles in recent years include Gap, Kraft Heinz, Albertson’s and HP. Ogilvy’s consulting unit, which has over 225 employees, is already working with 25 of its largest clients, Kocheilas said. For example, Ogilvy Consulting worked with Samsung for its foldable phones launch and defined the new product as a luxury item rather than a consumer electronic one. For Mondelēz, Ogilvy Consulting was tasked with helping reimagine how consumers enjoy chocolate as the confectionary giant prepares to increase the price of its chocolate products due to an increase in the price of cocoa. This involved looking at other sectors, such as the tea market, for inspiration and defining “What is the future of chocolate?” Kocheilas said. That work is still in development. “It’s not like we’re making ads of that tomorrow,” Bulchandani said. “The implication of that is supply chain issues, new products, new packaging, and one day it will be advertising.” What makes the consulting unit unique, Bulchandani said, is that it is made of behavioral scientists and technologists rather than traditional marketing experts. While the network is making a big bet on consulting being the future of its business, that discipline remains the smallest of the five Ogilvy business offerings which include advertising, experience, public relations and health. “It’s not meant to be the biggest but to us, it is what has become the most important because it makes us become business and marketing partners, not advertising or PR partners. So to me, it’s less about the size and it’s more about how important it is. Wherever we have a consulting engagement, our overall business grows.”