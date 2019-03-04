Riley named BBH London's first head of creative; OKRP snags We Are Unlimited duo

Martha Riley Credit: BBH

BBH London hired Martha Riley as the agency's first head of creative. In the newly-created role, Riley will support Chief Creative Officer Ian Heartfield in the career management of the shop's 100-person creative department and will also serve as senior creative director on some agency accounts. Most recently she was a creative director at Ogilvy, leading the agency's art direction and running accounts including British Airways. This move marks her return to BBH, where she spent four years working on accounts including Guardian, Waitrose and Dulux. Her career began in the 1990s, and she has worked with brands such as Virgin Mobile, The Independent on Saturday, Virgin Atlantic and Land Rover.

Sarah Uchison and Emily Walton Credit: OKRP

O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul hired associate creative directors Sarah Uchison and Emily Walton. The pair join from We Are Unlimited and are best known for their work on the McDonald's International Women's Day "W" campaign. Uchison is a copywriter who has worked at agencies including Leo Burnett and Upshot on brands such as Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Target. Walton is an art director who has held positions at DDB and FCB and worked with brands like Radio Flyer and Capital One.

Adam Kahn Credit: Grey

Grey promoted Adam Kahn to chief creative officer of Grey Midwest. He has been an executive creative director at the agency since 2015. Previously he was at Possible Cincinnati and has held positions at Rapp, McGarryBowen and Grey New York, working with client including Verizon, NASA, Diageo, Pringles, Procter & Gamble, Mercedes-Benz, Walmart, Pepsico and Maserati.

Andre Le Masurier Credit: R/GA

Andre Le Masurier joins R/GA as EMEA chief creative officer from Google Brand Studio, where he was executive creative director. The position begins at the end of April. Le Masurier has worked on both the brand and client side for more than 20 years, at Google, AKQA, Saatchi & Saatchi and 72andSunny, where he was a creative director leading campaigns for Google Chromebook, Chromecast, Chrome and Made with Code.

Renee Appelle Credit: Vox Media

Renee Appelle joins Vox Media as SVP, global partnerships. She will lead the company's advertising strategy and offerings for marketing partners and build a new sales strategy team for client categories including consumer electronics, automotive, food and beverage and financial services. Appelle joins from Hearst Digital Media where she was executive director of agency development. Prior to that, she oversaw corporate sales and marketing teams at Rodale for Men's Health and Women's Health, Runner's World, Bicycling, Prevention and Organic Life. She has also held marketing roles at NBC and CBS.

Adam Hirsch Credit: Craft

Craft hired Adam Hirsch as head of content for North America. Most recently he was chief content officer at Wicked Cow Studios where he worked with clients including Yahoo, Time, Sky TV, WebMD, Bonobos, Zappos and Scholastic. Previously, he led the multimedia studio at WPP's Group SJR and worked as a creative director at NBC, where he helped launch its first non-fiction production studio, Peacock Productions.

Esther Danzig Credit: Preacher

Preacher hired Esther Danzig as director of creative resourcing and talent. She joins from Crispin Porter & Bogusky where she was director of creative management and recruitment, and she spent three years as R/GA's associate director of creative recruitment. She has also held leadership roles in creative services and recruitment at Translation, 72andSunny, TBWA/Chiat/Day and BBDO.

Mark Lester Credit: We Are Pi

Mark Lester joins Amsterdam-based We Are Pi as director of strategy. Previously, he was an executive strategy director at R/GA New York, where he worked for nearly four years. He began his career in the U.K. before spending 10 years in New York at agencies including McGarryBowen and has worked on brands including Samsung and Diageo.

Alice Too Credit: Madwell

Alice Too joins Madwell as managing director in the Brooklyn-based agency's recently opened Hong Kong office. Too has more than 20 years experience at shops including Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thompson and Grey. Most recently she spent three years with Activation Group, where she led the branding and advertising business unit in the larger experiential agency in Shanghai.