Kelly Metz heads to Publicis’ Spark Foundry from Omnicom’s OMD

Spark Foundry has appointed Kelly Metz as chief investment officer, the Publicis Groupe media agency announced today alongside two other hires. Metz's departure from Omnicom Media Group's OMD was announced last week as the holding company announced hires from Publicis. Those hires followed Publicis' appointment of OMG chief investment officer Geoff Calabrese as the holding company's chief commercial officer earlier this year. \r\n\r\nMetz, who had been with OMD since 2021, was a leader in innovation for cross-platform video activation and measurement. She replaces Lisa Giacosa, Spark Foundry's chief investment officer, who will become global group client lead and chief transformation officer for Spark. Metz will report to Spark Global CEO Sarah Kramer. Alongside Metz, Anthony Dario is moving from OMG to Spark. Dario will be executive VP of video investment at the Publicis agency. He had been with OMG since 2021, most recently as managing director of enterprise partnership. He was recently named on Ad Age's 2025 Media Buyers to Watch. Kendra Hatcher King is also joining Spark in the newly created role of global chief design officer. Hatcher King will launch a new design practice within the agency, bringing the discipline within the media practice as an integrated service. She joins from Accenture Song, where she was a global account lead for global clients. Hatcher King previously held roles in creative, media and technology at Publicis during an eight-year tenure. "Kelly has a tremendous reputation for leading integrated, consumer-centric, and performance-driven strategies across all areas of investment," Kramer said in a statement. "Her leadership, alongside Anthony's proven expertise in cross-platform video strategies, will bolster and elevate our investment practice, while Kendra's unique background is well-positioned to unify our capabilities and product across data-enabled audience development, content, and media planning work."