Agencies

Kelly Metz heads to Publicis’ Spark Foundry from Omnicom’s OMD

PH
By:
Parker Herren
March 13, 2025 03:26 PM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom