Agency News

Omnicom reports decrease in organic revenue with a positive outlook for the year

First-quarter revenue was impacted by negative performance in the U.S, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
By Brian Bonilla. Published on April 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency
Credit: Scott Eells/Bloomberg

Omnicom Group reported a decrease in organic revenue of 1.8% in the first quarter of 2021, an improvement from the drop of 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The advertising conglomerate’s growth was impacted by negative performance in the U.S, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific was the sole region to see an increase in organic revenue of 2.5%.

Despite the negative numbers, John Wren, chairman and CEO of Omnicom, is optimistic about the holding company’s future.

“We're confident in both our organic growth expectations and EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes] performance for 2021. It is taking some time to turn the corner, and we are now on a clear path to return to growth,” Wren said during an earnings call.

While no specific number projections were given, Omnicom expects to return to positive organic growth in the second quarter and for the full year.

Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates.

Despite the decrease in organic growth, Omnicom’s worldwide revenue in the first quarter increased 0.6% to $3.4 billion. Omnicom attributed that growth to a 2.8% boost it received from foreign currency translation.

More Ad Age news
Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency
Jessica Wohl
Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry
Ad Age Staff
BBH NY completes leadership team with appointment of chief strategy officer
Brian Bonilla
Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer
Judann Pollack
How the top five agency holding companies cut more than 22,000 jobs in 2020
Bradley Johnson

Omnicom reported first quarter net income of $287.8 million vs. $258.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Diluted net income per share came in at $1.33 vs. $1.19 in the first quarter of 2020.

Omnicom’s earnings report comes after Publicis Groupe released its first-quarter earnings last week, reporting organic growth of 2.8% for the first quarter. Publicis was helped by strong performance in the U.S and Asia, with the U.S growing organically by 5.1%. This is a contrast from Omnicom, which reported a 1.0% decrease in the U.S.

Omnicom, like Publicis, continues to report weakness in its European business. Omnicom said U.K. organic revenue decreased by 6.4% in the first quarter, and other parts of Europe decreased by 3.2% as COVID variants have impacted the region and the vaccination efforts lag behind countries like the U.S.

“Uneven rates of vaccination and recovery around the world could result in earnings drag on sprawling multinational holding companies,” Ad Age's Judann Pollack wrote in a recent article. “And while certain businesses at the Big 5 agency holding companies have performed well across the board in the pandemic—namely health care, digital and e-commerce—they are still weighed down in major sectors like live events.”

Notable, Omnicom's CRM experiential discipline reported a 33.2% decrease in organic growth in the first quarter. However, Wren sees an upside on the horizon when live events open up globally especially in China, the Middle East and Western Europe.

"I like the business that we have for it [CRM experiential] long-term,” Wren said. “We are probably more positive than other people, and that might even be an additional boost when things do open up, because a lot of people haven't had the staying power to continue those businesses during this period of time.”

Omnicom reported first-quarter organic growth for other disciplines as follows: Advertising increased 1.2%, CRM precision marketing increased 7.2%, CRM commerce and brand consulting decreased 4.2%, CRM execution and support decreased 13.3%, public relations decreased 3.5% and health care was flat.

Omnicom continues to look forward, having just announced two acquisitions in the past week. Omnicom Health Group acquired Archbow Consulting, which helps pharmacutical and biotech companies design, build and optimize product distribution and patient access strategies. Secondly, Omnicom issued a press release saying it had agreed to take a majority stake in technology firm Areteans Technology Solutions, which uses technology, including customer relationship management software from Pegasystems, to help clients acquire and retain customers as well as to build digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities.

Two more major holding companies, Interpublic Group of Cos. and WPP, will be reporting their first-quarter results on April 28.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency

Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency
Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry

Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry
BBH NY completes leadership team with appointment of chief strategy officer

BBH NY completes leadership team with appointment of chief strategy officer
Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer

Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer
TBWA\Media Arts Labs names Amanda Fève global chief strategy officer

TBWA\Media Arts Labs names Amanda Fève global chief strategy officer
Samsung’s reality show looks to capture more than pictures and Dentsu hires a DE&I executive: Agency Brief

Samsung’s reality show looks to capture more than pictures and Dentsu hires a DE&I executive: Agency Brief
Young Creatives: Deadline extended for Ad Age’s Cannes Lions cover competition

Young Creatives: Deadline extended for Ad Age’s Cannes Lions cover competition
MDC hires account lead for integrated solutions group 

MDC hires account lead for integrated solutions group 