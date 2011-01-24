How One Small Shop Got Snared In Online Ad Scam

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- It's a small agency with a\nbig-sounding name, which is probably why Dallas-based Agency\nCreative was targeted in a state-of-the-art scam: fraudsters\nimpersonating an agency, likely to disseminate malicious code to\nconsumers through advertising. CEO Mark Wyatt figured out something was amiss when\nhe received a call from 24/7 Real Media about a\n20-million-impression buy his firm had attempted to place for\nanother Dallas company and one of the web's bigger advertisers:\nTravelocity. One problem: Travelocity is not a client. Mr. Wyatt's\nagency handles accounts for a local Hilton, the Dallas Fort Worth\nYMCA and area health-care clients. Choosing Travelocity was another stroke of genius; a big\nadvertiser looking for lots of cheap impressions is an order an ad\nnetwork like 24/7 Real Media would be likely to fulfill quickly\nwith the fewest questions. "My first thought was a little bit of a panic because I thought\nwe were going to be financially liable," Mr. Wyatt said. "We also\ncontacted the FBI. Within an hour, four other media houses had\ncontacted us." The imposters set up their front on a plausible-sounding\ninternet domain, agency-creative.net (as opposed to the legitimate\nsite at agencycreative.com). That's an old trick: when scammers\ntargeted Gawker and The New York Times a little more than a\nyear ago, they used faux email suffixes such as @spark-SMG.com and\n@Hyundai-inc.com. But a year ago the scammers hadn't bothered to\nactually reproduce the agency's website on their faux domain; this\ntime they had. "The individual purchased a domain name,\nagency-creative.net, hosted that domain and then through frames\ntechnology basically told it to grab our website and place it\ninside," Mr. Wyatt said. "They hijacked our website." But placing the order with 24/7 Real Media using fake emails,\nnames and an almost-identical copy of the agency's website is also\nprobably what led to the scammer's undoing. When 24/7 Real Media's Midwest sales VP followed up on the order\nby calling the number on the website, it became clear the contact,\nJoe Clark, didn't really exist at the agency, even though he had\nnegotiated via email for the buy. Mr. Wyatt subsequently learned the imposters had attempted to\nplace ads using fake credentials on CareerBuilder, Traffic\nMarketplace, Synacor and Sustainlane. He quickly changed the code\non his agency site to prevent it from being repurposed on a\ndifferent URL. But it's quite likely the scammers succeeded on other sites.\nSince scammers generally pay their advertising bills -- sometimes\nin advance -- these scams can go on for some time before they're\ndiscovered. Scammers use a host of tricks that have evolved over\ntime to stay ahead of the technology, such as geo-targeting or\nrunning the ads on weekends or only after many impressions to throw\noff publishers, networks and their technology solutions. At a time when a lot of attention is focused on online tracking,\nthe bigger risk to consumers is that publishers, advertisers and\ntech firms aren't doing enough to protect them from real crimes\ncommitted through advertising. "People are so concerned about cookies and IP and people\ntracking them, but what about someone busting in the back door and\nstealing their stuff?" said Michael Caruso, CEO of online security\nfirm ClickFacts, which works with News Corp. and several other\nportals and social networks he can't disclose due to\nconfidentiality agreements. ClickFacts estimates that about 3% of all web pages with\nadvertising had some form of malware in the fourth quarter of 2010,\nwith a slightly higher percentage among the top 250 ComScore sites\nthat are more likely to work with multiple networks and vendors --\na scenario that can make it difficult to know where the malware\ncame from. Industry estimates put the number much lower, at a half\npercent. Those attacked -- agencies, publishers, networks and exchanges\n-- tend to keep it quiet, though Mike Nolet, chief technology\nofficer of Appnexus, said it comes in waves as improvements in\nscanning technology force scammers to adapt. "It's a constant\ncat-and-mouse game," he said. "We see a new threat and it will come\nacross multiple networks for a month or two and then quiet\ndown." In a prior wave, scammers were directly calling on publishers,\nsuch as Gawker and The New York Times, posing as agency execs and\nmaking buys for ads that installed malware on their visitors'\ncomputers. Now, the proliferation of middlemen gives them many more\nopportunities to find the weak link in the chain, which is most\noften human. "What you're seeing is a new level of sophistication on the part\nof the bad guys," said Bennie Smith, VP-platform policy at Yahoo's\nRight Media. "They've found it's easier to trick a person than it\nis to trick an algorithm." The ability to look and sound legitimate is the killer app for\nthe scammers, who negotiate like pros and know how and when to\napproach a publisher to get their ads up fast. They no longer have\nto know any code: There are state-of-the-art developer kits\navailable for purchase, and the cost keeps coming down. It might\nnot work long, but it will work long enough to harvest enough\nidentities, say, to make it worthwhile. "We're seeing a lot of malware coming through Flash\nadvertisements," Mr. Caruso said. "Malware writers are making it so\nFlash and Quicktime automatically upgrade to another version so\nthey can get in. They prepare the users' computer for the\nmalware." Since a malicious ad can activate at any time, it takes constant\nobservation to detect. Scammers can even switch out a benign fake\nad with one loaded with malware. By the time a scam is discovered,\nthe malware has generally done its job and the scammers have moved\non. The key is to catch the ad before insertion or at least before\nit activates. "What's the nature of this creative? If it contains a\nscript or code you wouldn't expect, there's a reason," Mr. Smith\nsaid. Mr. Wyatt will probably never know who hijacked his website and\nwhy they picked his tiny agency. In 2002, he picked a name for his\nagency with nice keywords and locked down the .net, .org and .com\nvariations, but he didn't think to register a hyphenated version.\nThe registrar for the domain is based in China. The reason for the\nimpersonation "might have been based on domain availability," he\nmused.