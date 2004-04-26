ORACLE NARROWS SEARCH FOR MEDIA AGENCY

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Oracle Corp. has narrowed the search for its estimated $40 million to $50 million global advertising media account to three shops. The agencies in the hunt are the incumbent, Related Story: ORACLE PUTS $50 MILLION MEDIA ACCOUNT IN REVIEW Incumbent MediaCom to Participate Oracle's U.S. media spend was $18.8 million in 2002 and grew to more than $30 million in 2003, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. Russel Wohlwerth, a principal at Select Resources International, which is firm handling the search, said a decision was expected by early June.