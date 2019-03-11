Orbitz launches its first TV campaign in nearly a decade

Credit: Orbitz

Orbitz is launching its first televised commercial, "Just Like What," in nearly a decade on Monday. Created by Havas Creative, it's targeting older Millennials and touts unique experiences and rewards.

The travel booking and rewards company is building off of its digital campaign, which ran across digital channels and platforms including Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat.

"TV is still a very important mass channel for brands to be in," Carey Malloy, director of brand marketing at Orbitz, tells Ad Age. "As a brand we think it's important to be in those mass channels. We're trying to expand our reach and frequency as much as possible to have a diverse media mix."

Orbitz's campaign focuses on the rewards it offers its clients, such as insider prices, rewards tied to booking frequency and instant cash back through its brand currency, Orbucks, and caters to travel-minded Millennials.

The two 15-second and one 30-second spot ads plays off "the snap" that Orbitz has used to convey how easy it is to book a trip.