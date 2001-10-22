P&G MAY KEEP CLAIROL AGENCIES

CINCINNATI (AdAge.com) -- Procter & Gamble Co. executives have told agencies they are not looking for pitches and may not even change the Clairol assignment after its deal for the hair-care brand closes. However, P&G traditionally has made business assignments without formal reviews, basing decisions on the performance of roster agencies and on a policy of parceling new business equitably among those shops, according to executives familiar with the company. Given that policy, a number of agencies, including one not currently on the roster, are in the process of gathering ammunition on a new approach to the brand, including consumer complaints about Clairol Herbal Essences' "Totally Organic" TV ads from Bcom3 Group's Kaplan Thaler Group, New York. P&G agreed to buy Clairol from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in May.