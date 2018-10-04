'Palau Pledge' wins two top honors at Clio Awards

The "Palau Pledge," a passport stamp created by Host/Havas for the tiny Pacific island nation, won two of the top honors at the 59th annual Clio Awards on Wednesday night. Comedian and activist Chelsea Handler hosted the event at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The pledge won Grand Clios in both the Direct and Innovation categories. Debbie Remengesau, First Lady of the Republic of Palau, was on hand to witness the presentation. In addition, Burger King was named Advertiser of the Year, Ogilvy Chicago took Agency of the Year and BBDO Worldwide won Network of the Year. The "Of the Year" awards go to the organizations that amass the greatest number of points across all categories.

Earlier this year, "Palau Pledge" won multiple honors at Cannes Lions, too, taking home the Grand Prix in the Titanium, Sustainable Development Goals and Direct categories. It also won a D&AD Black Pencil in Campaign Branding & Identity.

The Digital/Mobile Grand Clio went to "Exclusive the Rainbow" for Skittles by DDB Chicago. Ikea's "Pee Ad" pregnancy test by Åkestam Holst NoA won for Print, Apple's "Welcome Home" won in Film and the feature film "Corazon" by Serial Pictures for Montefiore won in Branded Entertainment.

"The Most German Supermarket" by Jung von Matt AG for EDEKA won the Out of Home Grand Clio, "Gene Test" from adam&eveDDB for Marmite won in the Integrated Campaign category and "Pride Jersey" from TBWAHakuhodo for AIG won in Partnerships & Collaborations.

"JFKunsilenced," which imagined what a speech U.S. President John F. Kennedy had planned to give would have sounded like in his own voice, won the Audio Grand Clio for Accenture Interactive and The Times/News UK and Ireland.

The Grand Clio for Music Marketing went to "1-800-273-8255" by Visionary Music Group/Def Jam Recordings for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and Wendy's "webeefin?" from VML won in Use of Music. Show sponsor Snapchat presented the Snapchat AR Specialty Award to R/GA for Jordan Brand's "A/R Jordan" campaign.

The 2018 lifetime achievement award went to Susan Hoffman, chairman at Wieden+Kennedy, and architect Frank Gehry, who is responsible for designing buildings like the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain and the "Dancing House" in Prague received the 2018 Honorary Award. He accepted via video message after an introduction by Lee Clow, chairman and global director of TBWAWorldwide. Entrepreneur Scooter Braun accepted the Impact Award.

The full list of winners can be viewed at Clios.com.