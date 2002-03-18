PAPA JOHN'S SETS FINAL ROUND FOR AD REVIEW

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Papa John's Pizza will hear final presentations from four advertising agencies vying for its national creative account on March 26 and 29. The four contenders are Doe-Anderson, Louisville, Ky.; Austin Keller Advertising, Atlanta; Schafer Condon Carter, Chicago; and Havas Advertising's Black Rocket Euro RSCG, San Francisco. Billings for the account have not yet been determined, a spokesman said. Papa John's spent $45.7 million in 2001, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Doe Anderson has been handling project assignment since the company split with Fricks/Firestone, Atlanta. Lpousiville, Ky-based Papa John's is the No. 3 pizza maker in the country behind Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza. Sales at stores open one year were flat in 2001, including a 3% drop in the fourth quarter. In January and February of this year, the company posted comparable-store sales declines of 5.3% and 3.4%, respectively.