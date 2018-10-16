Papa John's taps Havas Media as integrated media agency of record

Steve Ritchie talks with a team member at a store in Detroit as part of a nationwide listening tour. Credit: Papa John's

Papa John's said it has tapped Havas Media as its new integrated media agency of record.

The pizza chain says the decision, effective Oct. 1, comes after a competitive review. Papa John's previous media agency Initiative resigned the client in mid-July as the brand was embroiled in controversy. Havas confirmed the relationship.

This summer, a Forbes article revealed that Papa John's founder John Schnatter had used the "n-word" during a training call in May with Laundry Service, the chain's creative agency at the time. In the aftermath, the pizza chain saw a number of its agencies resign the account. Initially, Initiative said it was sticking with Papa John's, but in mid-July U.S. CEO Amy Armstrong said the media agency was reversing course because "additional information" had come to light. That decision came the same day as Forbes published a widely-shared story titled "The Inside Story of Papa John's Toxic Culture." The shop declined to comment on the new agency selection.

Papa John's stayed largely silent in marketing for a few weeks after the Schnatter story broke in July. In September it began running a campaign from Endeavor — which the chain hired two months ago — focused on various people who work at the chain, such as franchisees and managers.

Now, Papa John's has new agencies on PR, creative and media. It has not named a new chief marketing officer since Brandon Rhoten departed in May. But last week it elevated Melissa Richards-Person to the role of senior VP, chief brand officer as part of a broader leadership overhaul. Richards-Person had previously been VP of global brand strategy and consumer connections.

In August when the pizza chain tapped Endeavor, Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie said the brand is at a "pivotal moment." In a statement at the time, he said, "We need to earn back the trust of the consumer and we need to demonstrate our commitment to being inclusive."

In 2017, Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's International's U.S. ad spending was $241 million, up from $235 million in 2016, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.