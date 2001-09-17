PENTAGON RECRUITMENT REVIEW POSTPONED

WASHINGTON (AdAge.com) -- In the light of last week's terror attacks, visits to finalist agencies were postponed in the $20 million Department of Defense Joint Recruitment Advertising Program review, according to an executive familiar with the pitch. One meeting scheduled Sept. 11, the day of the attack, took place at WPP Group's J. Walter Thompson, Atlanta. Meetings with finalists Cordiant Communications Group's Bates Worldwide, Bcom3 Group's D'Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Foote, Cone & Belding Worldwide, all New York; and Interpublic's Mullen, Wenham, Mass., are being rescheduled.