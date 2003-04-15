PFIZER INVITES FIVE NON-ROSTER SHOPS FOR REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Pfizer has invited five non-roster agencies for a capabilities presentation this week for its Zyrtec, Zoloft and Bextra prescription drug direct-to-consumer accounts, the company said. Pfizer would not disclose the five non-roster shops, and Dorothy Wetzel, vice president of consumer health care, said some of the pharmaceutical company's roster shops are also included in the pitch, which she expects to wrap up in the second quarter. Whittled from 15 The five non-roster shops were whittled Related Stories: AD AGENCIES RUSH TO OPEN HEALTH-CARE UNITS DTC Spending Is Flat, but Still Worth $2 Billion 23 AGENCIES GET REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM PFIZER 15 Non-Roster Shops Being Considered for Top Drug Accounts TWO WEEKS TO DECISION ON FATE OF DEUTSCH'S LOST PFIZER ACCOUNTS Zyrtec, Zoloft and Bextra May Get Full Creative Reviews The Zyrtec, Zoloft and Bextra accounts became available after Pfizer earlier this year parted with Interpublic's Deutsch, which handled all three. The drug company and the agency had disagreements during renegotiation of compensation agreements. Though spending on the anti-arthritis drug Bextra was less than $1 million in 2002, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR, Zyrtec and Zoloft are two of Pfizer's prized accounts. Pfizer spent a combined $120 million in measured media on the allergy drug Zyrtec and the anti-depressant Zoloft last year.