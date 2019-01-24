Planned Parenthood launches Roo, a sexual health chatbot for teens

Credit: Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood knows teenagers have a lot of questions about sexual health they may not want to ask their parents.

It's hoping Roo, its new chatbot, will have the answers.

Planned Parenthood worked with digital shop Work & Co on the strategy, branding, design and development of the chatbot — which began testing last year but officially launches Thursday.

Work & Co worked with teenagers from Bushwick, Brooklyn-based charter high school Math, Engineering, and Science Academy on the project — including on the name "Roo," which was intended to seem gender-neutral and friendly to the intended audience. The chatbot is designed for 13- to 17-year olds and intends to evolve to answer more questions as more people use it.