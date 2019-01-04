The best print, outdoor, design and experiential ideas of 2018: A countdown

As we say goodbye to 2018, the editors of Ad Age's Creativity are revisiting the year's best brand ideas across a range of categories. Today, we count down the top 10 ideas in print, design, out-of-home and experiential marketing.

These innovative ideas attracted the attention of consumers while they are on their morning commutes, during shopping sprees, hanging out at the pub and more, proving how the most "tired" media can deliver captivating marketing messages.

"This is the first time I ever bought a newspaper." This quote from a New York-based 18-year-old, cited in New York Magazine's The Cut, is enough to explain the brilliance of our No. 10 idea in the Print/Out-of-Home/Design Category. The New York Post featured a real cover wrap from cult streetwear brand Supreme on its August 13 edition, sending the paper flying off newsstands (and onto eBay, where they're still currently selling for around $10 apiece). A super fresh idea that brought life to a "dying" medium.

Bud Light scored with this local stunt "baiting" long-struggling National Football League team the Cleveland Browns with "victory" refrigerators stocked with the brew. The fridges were placed at local bars throughout the city, but they were chained and locked--to be opened only if the Browns achieved a regular season victory. The stunt got plenty of attention around the globe. Within 24 hours of launch, Bud Light said it earned the brand more impressions than all but three of the year's past campaigns at that point. While the stunt was a PR win for the brew, the following month it really blew up: the Browns bested the New York Jets and fans got to taste sweet victory when Bud Light released the captive beer to the masses.

We're seeing more and more brands try to insert themselves into socially-conscious conversation with clunky, embarrassing results. But this campaign from DDB Germany--for office supplies, of all things--found a way to make a comment on gender equality with impressive elegance. This print and outdoor campaign for Stabilo Boss revisited historical classic black-and-white photographs to literally highlight women whose accomplishments went unrecognized back in the day.