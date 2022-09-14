Publicis elevates four senior execs and confirms Arthur Sadoun as leader for four more years

Publicis Groupe has elevated four senior executives to its management committee, known as the “Directoire,” in a bid to boost its future leadership. The announcement comes as Publicis Groupe's supervisory board renews the mandate of Arthur Sadoun as chairman and CEO for the next four years.

Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano, CEO Publicis Sapient Nigel Vaz, CEO Publicis Media U.S. Dave Penski, and President of Publicis Groupe France Agathe Bousquet are all being promoted to an enlarged management committee to be known as the “Directoire Plus.”

Serrano, Vaz, Penski and Bousquet join Secretary General Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner and Chief Financial Officer Michel-Alain Proch at Publicis Groupe’s most senior level, reporting to Sadoun.

Chief Operating Officer Steve King is stepping down from the Directoire to take the new role of chairman of Publicis Groupe Europe, with responsibilities for European clients and mentoring future leaders. He will not be replaced in his current role. In a statement, Publicis Groupe Chairman of the Supervisory Board Maurice Lévy thanked King for his work, saying: “His career is that of a great professional who has always had the success of clients and teams at heart, while representing our values.”