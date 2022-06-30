A look at Publicis Groupe's 2022 U.S. diversity data

Publicis Groupe’s latest diversity numbers show a 17.5% year-over-year increase in the number of people of color “across the categories of racial and ethnic diversity” in the holding company's U.S. operations.

That brings the percentage of people of color employees overall up to 34.4%, slightly higher than 32.7% in 2021, according to a statement by the holding company. The population of unknown or undeclared employees remained consistent with last year, at 8%. The data compare findings in May 2022 to those from May 2021.

The results were released during Publicis Groupe’s third annual Pausing for Action Forum, the company-wide forum that first begun in 2020 to "listen, learn and collectively advance diversity and inclusion within the organization."

A look at the numbers

The holding company saw the number of POC in entry-level positions rise by 22% from last year, while POC in mid-level positions rose 15% and POC in senior leadership positions increased by 19%.

A big part of this is likely due to the fact that 40% of the holding company's U.S. new hires self-identified as a person of color, according to a statement by Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, which suggests around 60% of new hires were not people of color. This is consistent with last year, when POC made up 39.5% of Publicis’ new hires.

Currently, Publicis has an estimated 26,600 employees in North America according to Ad Age’s Datacenter, up from 21,000 last year.