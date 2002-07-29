PUBLICIS IN MID AMERICA WINS DENNY'S ACCOUNT

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Denny's Corp. today said it awarded general market advertising duties on its $50 million account to Publicis in Mid America, Dallas. As part of the three-month-long consolidation review, the family dining chain awarded media buying and planning to Publicis Groupe sibling Optimedia, Dallas. Publicis beat finalists independent Doner, Southfield, Mich.; Interpublic Group of Cos.' Mullen, Winston-Salem, N.C., and Dailey & Associates, West Hollywood, Calif; which was added to the pitch two weeks ago. Another finalist, Bernstein-Rein, Kansas City, dropped out of the pitch in July. Incumbent WestWayne Incumbent WestWayne, Tampa, Fla., which did not defend the account, will continue work through the end of 2002. "Publicis Dallas Related Stories: DAILEY ADDED TO DENNY'S REVIEW Agency Has Ties to Chain's New Marketing Chief DENNY'S NAMES FINALISTS FOR $50 MILLION REVIEW Shops Vie for General Market, Hispanic and African-American Accounts DENNY'S TOP MARKETING OFFICER LEAVES Replacement to Be Announced Tomorrow DENNY'S $60 MILLION ACCOUNT IN REVIEW Incumbent WestWayne Met With Chain's Execs The family dining chain called the review in March to consolidate its agencies. WestWayne, along with fellow incumbents Chisholm-Mingo Group, New York, and Publicis' Publicis Sanchez Levitan, Miami, did not continue in the pitch. Bcom3 Group's MediaVest was the previous media buying agency. Multicultural reviews The company still is conducting a review for its multicultural agencies. Competing for the African-American market duties are Interpublic's GlobalHue, Southfield, Mich., and E. Morris Communications, Chicago. The Hispanic market agency finalists are GlobalHue, San Antonio; Cruz/Kravetz: Ideas, Los Angeles; and Lopez Negrete Communications, Houston.